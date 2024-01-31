Keep All Your Gear Charged With Massive Savings on Bluetti Power Stations

If you live in an area that has frequent power outages or you just like to be prepared for emergencies, then having a portable power station is essential. There are countless options when it comes to power stations. You have lightweight units with just enough power to charge your phones and laptops. Then you have bigger models with more features and a lot more juice. These can even power your entire home, if necessary.

And the best part, you don't have to break your budget to afford a good one. Right now, Bluetti is offering huge savings on several of its best-selling models. The Bluetti EB3A is a great place to start. It's currently available for $299 with an instant savings coupon of $90, which will bring you down to $209.

The Bluetti EB3A is one of our favorite portable power stations for 2024. It's a 600-watt unit that's reliable and energy efficient. It's also super easy to carry around, especially if you enjoy road trips or camping. If you need something more powerful, consider the Bluetti AC200L, which has 2400-watts of power and multiple battery expansion slots. The AC200L will run you $1,699 after a $300 instant savings coupon.

If that's a little out of your budget, there's also the Bluetti AC180 for $649, down from its original $999 price tag. All of Bluetti's power stations come with a variety of of outlets, which give you the freedom to charge anything you need on the go. These models are easily rechargeable via AC adapter or solar panels. Speaking of solar panels, there are also a few great deals on bundles. You can pick up the AC180 with a 200-watt solar panel for just $899, instead of its listed price of $1,598.

Of course, if Bluetti isn't the brand for you, you have options. These are some of the best generator deals on the market.