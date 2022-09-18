Save Hundreds On a Lifetime Degoo Membership With Up to 50TB of Cloud Storage

Too many files on your device? Stop the cycle of cleaning out your drive with every new project or adventure: You can keep everything stored and secure with massive storage space from Degoo Cloud. With so much of our lives connected to the digital world, it's essential to have sufficient storage for our photos, videos, music, software and other large files. Right now you can get lifetime access to 15TB of cloud storage with Degoo Premium for just $150, 96% off the usual price.

And if you're juggling even more data than that, Degoo is offering the same deal on even larger storage amounts. You can also get a lifetime Premium subscription with 25TB for $200, 35TB for $250 or a whopping 50TB of storage for $300. These deals are only available through Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Whether you're storing your best memories, big projects and portfolios for work, the files you need for your business or something else, Degoo can help. With so many people working from home, too many personal devices are having to store huge amounts of data. And unfortunately, if a drive fails, a lot of those digital assets can be unrecoverable. With a Degoo lifetime subscription, you'll never have to worry about losing your files again.

The secured backup system offers a lot of features, too, including the ability to easily send files via email or link, ultrasecure 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with unlimited devices and automatic file-change detection to keep your backup up to date. With a Premium membership, you can also use Degoo on an unlimited number of devices, and upload files with a maximum size of 20GB. Take advantage of these discounts before they're gone so you can rest easy knowing your data will be there when you need it.