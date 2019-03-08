Kazam Kids' 12" Blinki LED Balance Bike for $35 + free shipping, padding

  • CNET
Walmart offers the Kazam Kids' 12" Blinki LED Balance Bike in Red or Purple for $34.97. Pad your order over $35 to net free shipping. (In-store pickup is also available.) That's a $4 drop from last month and the lowest price we could find by $5. It features an LED-illuminated frame, adjustable seat height and handlebars, and 12" rubber tires. Six AAA batteries are required (not included). Click here to see the illumination in action.

