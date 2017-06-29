Kai Deng K130 Egg RC Quadcopter Drone for $20 + free s&h from China

Cafago offers the Kai Deng K130 Transformable Egg RC Quadcopter Drone in White for $28.03. (Make sure "#3" is selected under "Type" to see this price.) Coupon code "ZRM81M" cuts it to $19.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. It features a 6-axis gyro, 131-foot range, 2.4GHz 4-channel transmitter, 1-button takeoff/landing, headless mode, LED lights, and rechargeable LiPo battery with up to seven minutes of flying time per charge. Two AAA batteries are required for the controller, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and requires three to five weeks for delivery.