JXD 532 Mini Neon Night Drone for $16 + free shipping

TomTop offers the JXD 532 Mini Neon Night Drone for $15.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. It features a 6-axis gyro, barometer with altitude hold function, and LED lighting. Deal ends August 18.
Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.
