JXD 509W 6-Axis Gyro Quadcopter w/ Camera for $45 + free s&h from China

GearBest offers the JXD 509W 6-Axis Gyro Quadcopter Drone with Camera for $44.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $2 less in January. Features include headless mode, 360° rollover, and one key automatic return.
Note: This item ships from China and may take up to five weeks to arrive.
