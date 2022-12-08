Just Dance 2023 Is Just $23 for Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S -- Today Only

Whether you love to dance, need a way to get moving or just want to give a game to someone on your list this holiday season, Just Dance 2023 is a solid investment. And today only, you can save 61% on digital downloads of Just Dance 2023 for , and at Amazon.

This game will have you up and moving the whole time and dancing to the beat. But in addition to the awesome jams already included, you can unlock custom-made sessions and songs tailored to your preferences and playing habits, thanks to the new user interface. Just Dance also keeps track of your progress and scores. There's even a new online multiplayer option where you can host a private group and invite up to five other players from your friends list to join in and play.

And if you have multiple consoles and aren't sure which version to buy, the Nintendo Switch version at Amazon comes with an exclusive included for free.

Note that that your purchase includes a digital download code only and there is no disk included. You will have to have an internet connection to redeem the code. While saving some space on your shelf by ditching the disk can keep your home looking less cluttered, you won't have a box to put under the tree, so you'll have to get a little creative if you're buying this as a gift.

