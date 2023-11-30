X
Just $60 Scores You a Lifetime Subscription to Headway for Bite-Sized Learning

Save time and money with an 80% discount on this app of easy-to-digest breakdowns of bestselling nonfiction books.

Max McHone
Knowledge is power, and there are an endless amount of books out there with information and advice that can help you become a more productive, efficient, wise and well-rounded person. It can be difficult to find the time to work through your must-reads when struggling with busy schedules and constant to-do lists. The Headway app makes light work of it by finding books best suited for you and offers them in a bite-sized format that you can work into almost any routine. Right now you can save big when you sign up for a subscription through StackSocial.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of a huge number of books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up the most noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A lifetime subscription to the app will typically cost you a whopping $300, but you can get it now for just $60 at StackSocial.

A wide variety of the best nonfiction books have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, like productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. If you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users that's available for $110, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150, which saves you over $1,000 compared to the usual price. StackSocial doesn't have a date specified for when this deal will end, so we recommend getting signed up sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

