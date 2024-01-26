Jumpstart Your IT Career With This $65 2024 CompTIA Course Bundle Deal

Does becoming a certified IT professional match your career goals? If the answer is yes and but you're still in the first stages of your journey, the Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle is a great way to kickstart your education. It's designed with beginners in mind and includes a fundamentals course to set you up with all the basics you'll need as you progress through the pathway courses. Right now you can get lifetime access to this massive bundle for just $65. That's an 88% discount. This offer expires Jan. 29, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Certification with the Computing Technology Industry Association gives you a solid foundation for getting your foot in the door, and these courses will help you learn the information you'll need to get certified. You'll be able to strengthen existing skills or develop new ones with 15 courses offering 262 hours of content, taking you from beginner to expert in no time. With that certification under your belt, you can start a new career in IT or help develop the theory and techniques you'll need to secure a promotion in your current job. And because Idunova is certified CompTIA partner, you can feel confident that these courses deliver expert content at an exceptional value.

You'll gain useful knowledge and valuable skills as you work through the content available in this super bundle. Once finished, you'll be able to demonstrate your know-how in a variety of areas, including configuring device operating systems, supporting basic IT infrastructure and identifying threats to network security. You'll also become versed in the best practices for backup and recovery, how to master hardware and peripherals, managing Linux-based systems, implementing troubleshooting strategies and much more. That means that when it's time to tackle your certification tests, you'll be prepared.

Even if you lack a background in tech, this package can help those considering a career in information technology to jumpstart their journey. Use this low-cost option to broaden your horizons for pennies on the dollar with this comprehensive CompTIA course bundle. And if you're ready to update your resume to score a new position, be sure to check out our roundup of the best resume writing services to get you started on the right path. Plus, we've got more e-learning savings opportunities, too.

