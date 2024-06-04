Jump on This Jackery Portable Power Station Deal for $181 Off

Summer is unofficially upon us, which means camping, trips to the beach and -- for many of us -- potential blackouts. Whether you're looking to keep tech charged for your outdoor adventures or you need a backup during weather-caused outages, a portable power source is essential. But quality power stations can be pricey, which is why you'll want to check out the Jackery Explorer 500 portable power station for $349 on Amazon, a $181 discount off the regular price.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is one of the most portable units out there, with the manufacturer equating its size to a basketball. The power station includes one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one port for the car. It features a lithium-ion battery pack designed to maximize power. You can also add an optional solar panel to keep the power station charged. Though the price doesn't include this panel, right now on Amazon, you can get a compatible, foldable solar panel for just $239, a $60 discount.

Jackery is a trusted brand when it comes to portable power sources, and the Jackery Explorer 1000 is currently going for $619, which is $380 off the regular price. These are some record-low prices, so we don't expect them to last long. If you've been considering a compact, portable charger, it's a great time to snap one up.