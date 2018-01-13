Jumbo Sleepy Purple Unicorn Meowchi Plush for $20 + $8 pickup at ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek offers the Jumbo Sleepy Purple Unicorn Meowchi Plush for $19.99. Choose
$5.95 $7.95 in-store pickup (at ThinkGeek or GameStop stores) to avoid paying $8.95 for shipping. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. It measures 14" x 16" x 11" and has a hypoallergenic filling.
