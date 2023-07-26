X
July VPN Sale: Big Savings on ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN and More

Save on your next VPN subscription with these deals from some of our highest-rated services.

3 min read
Nord VPN on a phone
Take up to 66% off 2-year plans
Surfshark logo on a phone
Get up to 81% off 24-month plans
windows-laptop-generic-express-v
Save 49% + 3 months free with annual subscriptions
ProtonVPN logo on phone
Take 57% off 2-year plans
You've probably heard your favorite tech YouTubers encouraging the use of VPNs, but with so many options out there, it can be hard to choose the right one for you. CNET currently has a list of the best VPN services available to help you decide. Once you've chosen the best option for you, it's time to pay for your subscription. And you couldn't have chosen a better time, because several of our recommendations are currently offering enticing sales. We've got discounts on NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, and others.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the biggest names in the VPN game. The company has been around for over a decade and has earned itself a solid reputation. NordVPN offers reliable connectivity for multi-device use, comes packed with great features, and it's easy to install and use. And now, you can take up to 69% off a 2-year plan. That means you'll be getting one of the top VPN services for as little as $3.49 per month. This is a great deal because along with its great features, Nord is also known to be on the more expensive side. So, we recommend snagging the savings while you can. 

James Martin/CNET

Surfshark is another great option when it comes to VPNs. CNET's current Editors' Choice for VPN value, it's now even more affordable. Right now, you can get up to 81% off when you purchase a 24-month Surfshark One plan. That works out to less than $4 per month, with three free months thrown in as a bonus. Surfshark is likely to be the best option for you if you're on a tight budget.

James Martin/CNET

When it comes to VPN services, ExpressVPN took our "Best Overall VPN" slot -- and the top Editors' Choice award -- for good reason. Not only is it one of the fastest VPNs we've tested but it also offers seamless connecting with its well-designed apps for both iOS and Android devices. It's also super secure and comes with a host of security and privacy settings to customize your experience. The company also put its customers first with 24/7 customer support and offering regular discounts, including this one. Today, you can save up to 49% and get 3 months free with any annual subscription.

Sarah Tew/CNET

ProtonVPN is a reasonable choice for most users. It not only protects critical security needs for power users but it's a great option for casual users. It's fast, easy to use, and allows you to bypass limitations on your favorite streaming sites. And right now, you can get impressive deals on 2-year plans, which works out to $4.99 per month. 

Looking for more discounts on VPN services? CNET has the current best deals from NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN and many more, along with promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

