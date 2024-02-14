Journey's Essential Tech Accessories Are 20% Off With This Coupon Code

It's never a bad time to treat yourself to a new phone case, battery pack, USB charger or any other accessory, but it's an especially good time when these essential items go on sale. Journey offers plenty of accessories across every category, and right now the brand is offering 20% off everything on its store. This deal is available to anyone who enters the discount code SAVE20 during checkout, so remember to do that to see the reduced prices.

There are tons of products for you to choose from and far too many for me to get into here, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some that are worth calling out. If you own an iPhone, a MagSafe power bank that doubles as a stand for your phone while you're on the go is a great option. This double-duty power bank usually goes for $70 but you can pick one up now for just $56. Along with wireless charging, it also has a USB-C and a USB-A port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once.

If you prefer a stationary charging stand, you may want to snag the Trio 3-in-1 wireless charging station -- another ideal pickup for Apple users. It falls to $112 with the coupon code, saving you $28, and it can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously. Plus, with its stacked design, it doesn't take up that much space if you want to put it on your nightstand or desk.

There are plenty of other devices available as well, including laptop sleeves, phone cases, car chargers, item trackers and more, so be sure to shop the entire selection at Journey to find exactly what you need.