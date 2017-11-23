John Deere Gator 12V Battery Ride-On for $298 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Peg Perego John Deere Gator XUV 12-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $298. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 bulk shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $101 and the best price we've seen. It features two speeds and reverse, adjustable seats, automatic brakes, and a battery charger.
