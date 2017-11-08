JJRC H345 4-Ch. Quadcopter Drone 2-Pack for $22 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the JJRC H345 4-Channel Quadcopter Drone 2-Pack in Black/White for $32.99. Coupon code "JDY9015" cuts that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $7. This combination features two foldable drones with 6-axis gyros and a flight distance of 130 feet, both of which can be controlled by a dual joystick remote.



Note: This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive. The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.