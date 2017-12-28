JJRC Foldable Mini Selfie Drone RC Quadcopter for $30 + free shipping

GearBest offers the JJRC H37 Elfie Foldable Mini Selfie Drone RC Quadcopter in Black for $40.99. Coupon code "USELFIE" cuts it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a seller that ships from the U.S. by $3, although we saw it for $8 less last month. It features a 720p camera, 6-axis gyro, control via smartphone app, and adjustable camera angle. Deal ends January 31.