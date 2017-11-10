JJRC Foldable Mini Selfie Drone RC Quadcopter for $22 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the JJRC H37 Elfie Foldable Mini Selfie Drone RC Quadcopter in Pink for $21.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17, although we saw it for $4 less in September. It features a 720p camera, 6-axis gyro, control via smartphone app, and adjustable camera angle.



Note: This item ships from China and requires two to five weeks for delivery. Also, the countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.