Jetblack Quadcopter Drone w/ 720p Camera for $39 + free s&h from China

RCMoment offers the Jetblack Quadcopter Drone with 720p Camera for $53.99. Coupon code "DEAL9038" cuts that to $38.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $16. It features a 2.4GHz 4-channel remote, 120° wide angle lens, WiFi FPV, 165-foot control distance, and flight time of up to 10 minutes.



You can also bag it with a case (select 2# option) for $44.99 with free shipping, via the above coupon.



Note: The countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily. These items ship from China and may take up to a week to arrive.