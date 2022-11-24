My Favorite Bluetooth Speaker Is on Black Friday Sale for Just $25

Last month, I used this space to flag the fact that my favorite Bluetooth travel speaker, the JBL Go 3, had dropped from $50 to $30 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. The good news for anyone who took advantage of that sale is that they got a great speaker at a great price. But ahead of Black Friday, the JBL Go 3 has now hit just $25 as one of the early deals available on Amazon. That's 50% off its retail price, and the .

Actually, several of JBL's speakers and headphones are currently on sale, but for me, the Go 3 hits the sweet spot for an impulse purchase. I own it, and it's one of my favorite gadgets and travel companions. It's also IP67 waterproof, so it's at home in the shower or by the pool. In fact, I installed a by the bathroom sink where it can hang from its durable braided loop. Beyond the playback controls and volume, the only two buttons are Bluetooth sync and power -- it's worked flawlessly with any phone, laptop or tablet I've ever tried to connect to it. I also love that it has a USB-C port for charging; no more Micro-USB devices for me.

And the sound? For something that fits in the palm of my hand, I think it sounds great. With a good bit of midrange and even a touch of bass, you actually feel like you're getting some of that JBL audio DNA that you wouldn't find in those no-name speakers. But don't trust me: Check out the full JBL Go 3 review from CNET audio guru David Carnoy, who also enshrined it on our list of best Bluetooth speakers.

Sure, there are a couple of quibbles: The battery life is a bit short (about five hours), and -- for whatever reason -- the battery life indicator doesn't show up on my iPhone, like nearly every other speaker or headphones I connect to it. But otherwise, there's very little not to like about the Go 3, which is also available in a range of eight fun colors, including teal, pink and even military camo. If you have an older portable speaker with tinny sound or flagging battery life, this makes a no-brainer replacement. It's also a great gift for anyone who travels or just likes listening to music or podcasts around the house.

