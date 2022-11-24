Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

My Favorite Bluetooth Speaker Is on Black Friday Sale for Just $25

Black Friday sales bring one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Go 3, to its best price ever.

John Falcone headshot
John Falcone
2 min read
Small JBL Go 3 speaker resting on a table near a stack of books.
The JBL Go 3: A great portable Bluetooth speaker that's back on sale.
David Carnoy/CNET

Last month, I used this space to flag the fact that my favorite Bluetooth travel speaker, the JBL Go 3, had dropped from $50 to $30 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale. The good news for anyone who took advantage of that sale is that they got a great speaker at a great price. But ahead of Black Friday, the JBL Go 3 has now hit just $25 as one of the early deals available on Amazon. That's 50% off its retail price, and the lowest price we've ever seen

Actually, several of JBL's speakers and headphones are currently on sale, but for me, the Go 3 hits the sweet spot for an impulse purchase. I own it, and it's one of my favorite gadgets and travel companions. It's also IP67 waterproof, so it's at home in the shower or by the pool. In fact, I installed a Command Hook by the bathroom sink where it can hang from its durable braided loop. Beyond the playback controls and volume, the only two buttons are Bluetooth sync and power -- it's worked flawlessly with any phone, laptop or tablet I've ever tried to connect to it. I also love that it has a USB-C port for charging; no more Micro-USB devices for me.

JBL Go 3
$27 at Amazon

And the sound? For something that fits in the palm of my hand, I think it sounds great. With a good bit of midrange and even a touch of bass, you actually feel like you're getting some of that JBL audio DNA that you wouldn't find in those no-name speakers. But don't trust me: Check out the full JBL Go 3 review from CNET audio guru David Carnoy, who also enshrined it on our list of best Bluetooth speakers

Sure, there are a couple of quibbles: The battery life is a bit short (about five hours), and -- for whatever reason -- the battery life indicator doesn't show up on my iPhone, like nearly every other speaker or headphones I connect to it. But otherwise, there's very little not to like about the Go 3, which is also available in a range of eight fun colors, including teal, pink and even military camo. If you have an older portable speaker with tinny sound or flagging battery life, this makes a no-brainer replacement. It's also a great gift for anyone who travels or just likes listening to music or podcasts around the house. 

Check out even more great Black Friday deals under $25.