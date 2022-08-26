The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Is $50 Off in the Color of Your Choice Today Only

We raved about the JBL Flip 5 speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130. Today only, you can nab this impressive speaker for . The best part about this one-day discount is that it applies to all the different available color options.

This Bluetooth speaker is no longer the latest in JBL's Flip line, having been replaced by the JBL Flip 6 last year, but it has many enticing features that we love, such as a large battery, a USB-C port for a quicker charge, a built-in microphone for loudspeaker calls and IPX7 waterproofing.

You can take the party wherever you go with this speaker. It comes with 20 watts of audio power and powerful bass, and it can last for 12 hours on a single charge. Pair it with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to have an enhanced sound experience. The speaker is made with durable fabric and rugged rubber housing, so it can withstand a few drops and still work perfectly.