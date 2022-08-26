iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
The JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker Is $50 Off in the Color of Your Choice Today Only

Snag this one-day deal on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers.
JBL Flip5 Bluetooth speaker
JBL

We raved about the JBL Flip 5 speaker when it first came out in 2019 with a price tag of $130. Today only, you can nab this impressive speaker for just $80 at Amazon. The best part about this one-day discount is that it applies to all the different available color options. 

This Bluetooth speaker is no longer the latest in JBL's Flip line, having been replaced by the JBL Flip 6 last year, but it has many enticing features that we love, such as a large battery, a USB-C port for a quicker charge, a built-in microphone for loudspeaker calls and IPX7 waterproofing. 

You can take the party wherever you go with this speaker. It comes with 20 watts of audio power and powerful bass, and it can last for 12 hours on a single charge. Pair it with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to have an enhanced sound experience. The speaker is made with durable fabric and rugged rubber housing, so it can withstand a few drops and still work perfectly.

