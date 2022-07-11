JBL Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds Get Price Drops for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We are on the front door step of Prime Day, but even though it's technically not the day Amazon sales go bananas, there are still some pretty great early Prime Day deals. Popular audio brand JBL has discounted a number of its best Bluetooth speakers and earbuds ahead of the big sale day, though you'll want to act fast if you want to save some money. Some of these sales end tonight.

You can see all of the JBL products on sale below.

JBL JBL's Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds are discounted by $40 ahead of Prime Day. They feature four microphones for calls and voice control as well as 40 total hours of battery life, 10 on a single charge. If noise cancelling is activated, that drops to eight on a single charge and 24 total.

JBL You can save $20 on the JBL Go 3 portable speaker, an ultra compact option. At less than four inches wide, it can last up to five hours of listening time on a single charge.

JBL The JBL Flip 5 is one of the most popular Bluetooh speakers out there. It is IPX7 waterproof, boasts fantastic sound quality, and can last for up to 12 hours of listening time. It's also available in more than 10 different colors.