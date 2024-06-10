Jam Out With Sony's XM5 Headphones, Now Available at a Great Discount

Active noise-canceling headphones are an investment worth making. Regardless of whether you need to drown out background noise while you hit the books or hit the gym, noise-canceling headphones can be pretty useful. And one of our favorite models is on sale right now.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are going for $328, a savings of $72. Even though this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a notable price drop on some of the best headphones around. We don't know exactly how long this deal is going to hang around, but it's unlikely to be long. If you're planning to pick up a pair at this price, grab yours while you can.

The Sony WH-1000XM5s are not only Sony's flagship headphones, they're also a CNET Editors' Choice award winner. They usually go for $400, making now a great time to pick them up if you've been waiting for a discount.

These headphones have everything you'd expect from a high-end pair of ANC headphones, including a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge and a quick-charge feature that will have you up and running in no time if needed. Effective noise cancellation is a given, as are great comfort and a pretty stellar look.

While these headphones are a relatively good deal with this sale, if they're still out of your budget, check out these other excellent headphone deals to find something a little less costly.

Read more: Best Noise-Canceling Headphones of 2024