Jackery's Explorer 1000 Returns to Its Lowest Ever Price at Amazon
Solar generators can be incredibly versatile tools, and this Jackery Explorer 1000 is seeing a huge $450 discount right now.
If you often have to deal with electricity cuts or if you just really enjoy going camping often, then having some form of backup power is important. While there are a lot of options out there, including more basic things like a power bank, a proper solar generator is probably going to be the best option. To that end, this Jackery Explorer 1000 is an excellent pick, and even better, it's been discounted down to its lowest price ever. You can pick it up from Amazon for just $649 instead of the usual $1,099. That's a tidy $450 discount, so be sure to pick it up before the deal expires.
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is made to be portable and easy to use; with its handle and generally rugged exterior, you should be comfortable taking it wherever you go. It has an impressive capacity of 1,002Wh, which will run something like an electric grill or mini fridge for about 50 minutes, which is an impressive amount of time. It can also output up to 1,000 watts of electricity combined, which is great for handling appliances that require a bit more wattage.
Of course, where it really shines is its use as a solar generator in combination with solar panels, which, sadly, you do have to buy separately. Even so, two of Jackery's own Solar Saga 100-watt solar panels will charge the Explorer 1000 in about 6 hours, which is pretty good, although if you want to go with a more traditional wall charging, it will be closer to 5.5 hours. Besides the solar, wall and car input options, you also get three AC power outlets, you also get two type-C USBs, two type-A USBs, and a car outlet, so you have a ton of options.
Overall, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is an excellent choice if you need some basic backup power for a few smaller devices or a small appliance. That said, if you still need a bit more power, then check out some of these other great generator deals.
