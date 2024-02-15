Jackery's Explorer 1000 Power Station Is Down to Its Best Ever Amazon Price

If you often have to deal with power outages or if you just really enjoy hitting the open road, having some form of backup power is important. While there are a lot of options out there, Jackery makes some of our favorite portable power stations and right now you can save $450 on its Explorer 1000. Usually almost $1,100, it's down to just $649 at Amazon thanks to a $100 direct price cut and an on-page coupon for a further $350 off. That's a match for the lowest we've seen it, making now the time to pick one up if you've been on the fence.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 is made to be portable and easy to use. With its handle and rugged exterior, you should be comfortable taking it wherever you go. It has an impressive capacity of 1,002Wh, which will run something like an electric grill or mini fridge for about 50 minutes. It can also output up to 1,000 watts of electricity combined, which is great for handling appliances that require a bit more power.

Where it really shines is its use as a solar generator in combination with solar panels, which you do have to buy separately. Even so, two of Jackery's own Solar Saga 100-watt solar panels will charge the Explorer 1000 in about six hours, although if you want to go with a more traditional wall charging, it will be closer to five-and-a-half hours. Besides the solar, wall and car input options, you also get three AC power outlets, two type-C USB ports, two type-A USB ports, and a car auxiliary power outlet, so you have a ton of options for topping off your gear.

Overall, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is an excellent choice if you need some basic backup power for a few smaller devices or a small appliance. That said, if you still need a bit more power, check out some of these other great generator deals.