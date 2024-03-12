X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Jabra's Flagship Wireless Earbuds Return to All-Time Low Price

Snag Jabra's Elite 10 wireless earbuds with noise canceling, Dolby Atmos and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for just $200 today.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are displayed against an orange background.
Jabra/CNET

Whether you want privacy on your commute, you need to stay connected while on the go or you just want to tune out background noise to focus on the task at hand, investing in a pair of quality wireless earbuds is a good idea for just about everyone. 

Jabra's flagship earbuds -- the Elite 10 -- are our favorite semi-open earbuds on the market and they're down to just $200 at Amazon right now. That's a $50 discount and matches the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy has also price-matched this deal. We're not sure how long this offer will last, but it's unlikely to stick around for long, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out.

See at Amazon

These earbuds have a semi-open design, which CNET's David Carnoy said gives them an impressively comfortable fit while delivering excellent sound quality. These earbuds also have Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and noise canceling, as well as a transparency mode and ear-detection sensors. Their six-mic array helps pick up your voice clearly on voice calls, even when you're out on the street. And with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can pair these earbuds with two devices at the same time. 

These headphones are also fully waterproof, so staying active or getting caught in inclement weather won't slow you down. As for battery life, you'll get up to six hours of playback with ANC on, with an additional 21 hours in the case. (Or get up to 36 hours total when ANC is off.)  

Still not sure about this pair of earbuds? Check out all the best earbuds and headphones deals happening now to find the right fit.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans