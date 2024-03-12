Jabra's Flagship Wireless Earbuds Return to All-Time Low Price

Whether you want privacy on your commute, you need to stay connected while on the go or you just want to tune out background noise to focus on the task at hand, investing in a pair of quality wireless earbuds is a good idea for just about everyone.

Jabra's flagship earbuds -- the Elite 10 -- are our favorite semi-open earbuds on the market and they're down to just $200 at Amazon right now. That's a $50 discount and matches the lowest price we've seen. Best Buy has also price-matched this deal. We're not sure how long this offer will last, but it's unlikely to stick around for long, so be sure to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out.

These earbuds have a semi-open design, which CNET's David Carnoy said gives them an impressively comfortable fit while delivering excellent sound quality. These earbuds also have Dolby Spatial Sound with head tracking and noise canceling, as well as a transparency mode and ear-detection sensors. Their six-mic array helps pick up your voice clearly on voice calls, even when you're out on the street. And with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can pair these earbuds with two devices at the same time.

These headphones are also fully waterproof, so staying active or getting caught in inclement weather won't slow you down. As for battery life, you'll get up to six hours of playback with ANC on, with an additional 21 hours in the case. (Or get up to 36 hours total when ANC is off.)

