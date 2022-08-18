Galaxy Watch 5 Review Specialty Foods Online 'She-Hulk' Review Disney Streaming Price Hike Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie $60 Off Lenovo Chromebook 3 Fantasy Movies on HBO Max Frontier Internet Review
Jabra's Budget-Friendly Elite 3 Earbuds Are Down to Under $60 at Amazon

This is one of our favorite pairs of affordable earbuds on the market, and right now you can snag a pair for over $20 off.
Four pairs of Jabra Elite 3 earbuds in different colors.
Jabra

Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are its most affordable pair on the market right now, claiming a top spot on our list of the best cheap true wireless earbuds for 2022. And thanks to the release of the newer Elite 4 Active, we're starting to see some great deals on this older pair. Right now at Amazon, you can snag a pair of Elite 3 earbuds on sale for just $58, which is $22 off the usual price. Without a set expiration, there's no telling how long this discount will be available. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag a pair at this price.

See at Amazon

Equipped with 6mm drivers and four built-in microphones, the Elite 3 boasts fairly impressive sound and call quality for the money. These earbuds also support high-def Qualcomm aptX audio when used with any aptX-enabled devices. They lack the noise-canceling capabilities found on the pricier $120 Elite 4 Active, but do offer noise isolation, as well as a HearThrough transparency mode that lets in more external sound. They have a battery life of up to 28 hour with the charging case, or up to seven hours without, and have an IPX5 water-resistance rating so they can handle sweat and a sustained spray of water. 