Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Return to Lowest Price Yet With $70 Discount

Jabra's earbuds go on sale sporadically but its higher-end Elite 7 Pro earbuds rarely drop this low. Right now, you can , dropping them down to just $130. Featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds, Jabra's Elite 7 Pro have only hit this record-low price a couple of times before and the price breaks haven't typically lasted long.

Coming in at 16% smaller than the Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds are top of the line in Jabra's new range and include the company's new MultiSensor Voice technology with a bone-conduction sensor, four microphones and intelligent algorithms to deliver new "ground-breaking call quality," Jabra says. The voice-calling performance doesn't quite live up to that hype, but Jabra has updated the earbuds' firmware and added multipoint Bluetooth pairing and other small improvements.

These have adjustable active noise cancellation, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and Bluetooth 5.2. They offer up to 9 hours' play time at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on, and nearly three additional charges in the charging case -- total battery life is rated at 35 hours. The charging case has wireless charging capabilities.

The earbuds' IP57 rating means they're dust-resistant and fully waterproof (they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water). If you prefer to use only a single bud, you can use either one independently in mono mode.

Initially, I didn't think these earbuds were much of an advancement over the Elite 75t, but firmware updates have improved their performance slightly and they should fit most ears well. While they may not be a great deal at $200, they're a solid value at $130.

The Elite 7 Active are more durable and have a grippier coating on the buds, so they stay in your ears a tad better. But the Elite 7 Pro buds have the multipoint option and are the better choice for the same price.