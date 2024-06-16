X
It's Your Last Day to Score Major Deals During Best Buy's Sale

Best Buy's 3-day sale ends today. You have plenty of time to save on Apple, Google, Samsung and more products.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab 9 Plus are displayed against a gradient purple, green and yellow background.
Now's a great time to snag brand-new tech and upgrades for your home or even as a last-minute gift for Dad. Best Buy's current three-day sale has a ton of steep discounts on wireless earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and more. To save you the time and effort of finding the best offers, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of our favorite offers below. There are hundreds of markdowns, so it's well worth perusing the complete sale using the button below. Just be aware that this sale ends today, June 16, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to make your selection before these prices and items are gone for good.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches on the market and has a speedy S9 chip to help keep your battery going longer than previous models, offering up to 36 hours per charge (or up to 72 hours in low-power mode). It's $50 off right now, making it a bit easier to get all of the advanced features you need in a smartwatch.

Save $50
Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $809

You can save $250 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro right now, which knocks the 256GB model down to just $809. If you have an eligible phone to trade in, you can save up to $325 more.

Save $250
Apple AirPods Pro 2: $190

These incredible noise-canceling earbuds are a great option for Apple users. AirPods Pro 2 is powered by Apple's H2 chip, offers up to six hours of battery life per charge and has an adaptive transparency mode. Right now, you can get a pair for just $190. That's only $11 more than the lowest price we've seen.

Save $59
Amazon smart home products

Save big on video doorbells, security cameras, smart speakers, smart displays and mesh routers from Amazon, with select items starting at just $20. 

Save up to 40% on select items
Select Amazon streaming devices

Amazon streaming devices are cost-effective ways to enjoy some of your favorite online content, streaming apps and media. From streaming sticks to the Amazon TV cube, you can save up to 45% on these devices. Take a look at the sale, as some of these Amazon streaming devices are compatible with Alexa, which gives you additional voice control options.

Save up to 45%
More limited-time Best Buy deals:

There are plenty of other deals worth checking out, so be sure to shop the entire sale at Best Buy. Also note that there are select items that may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you've been on the fence.

