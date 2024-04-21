It's Your Last Day To Score Great Deals at Best Buy's Members Sale

Best Buy's 4-day members sale comes to an end tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT and there are plenty of items to choose from. Whether you need to update or furnish your home office, need a new laptop, home and kitchen appliances, games, and even certain kinds of medical devices, Best Buy members can score exclusive deals. Not a Best Buy member?

You can still snag a limited array of discounts or look into Best Buy's Plus or Total membership packages — a great deal if you're a tech aficionado. Here's a preview of some of today's available items.

Apple Apple MacBook Pro M3 Chip Save $300 If you've been looking for a top-notch laptop that delivers everything you expect out of an Apple device, this 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip is now on sale for $1,800 for non-members. As part of the Members deals, Plus and Total members get a bonus $100 off, which accounts for a savings of $300. But it gets better: you can get up to $825 off this laptop with an eligible trade-in. With 18GB RAM, 512GB storage space and Full HD (3024 x 1964 pixel) resolution, you'll get speedy performance, plenty of space for your files and a beautiful display. Your purchase also includes: a 1-month MLS pass, 3-month subscriptions of Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and Apple Fitness, as well as a a 4-month subscription to Apple Arcade. Read our Apple 16 (M3 chip) review here. $1,800 at Best Buy

HP HP Envy Move Save $250 All-in-Ones are perfect for people who need a cross between a PC, laptopt and a tablet. If you've been looking for one, you can now snag the HP Envy Touchscreen All-in-One for $750 if you're a Best Buy Plus or Total Member. This is a discount of $250 over its usual asking price of $1000. This 23-inch powerhouse with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is perfect for work, school, and watching your favorite shows. Your purchase includes a free 6-month subscription to Webroot's security software for up to 3 devices. Not a Best Buy Member? You might be able to snag one of these all-in-ones at a discount if you consider open-box options. Prices vary by location. $750 at Best Buy

Lively Lively Mobile2 Medical Alert Device Save $32 Medical devices are a great way to maintain independence and stay on top of your health. The Lively Mobile2 includes fall detection technology, a single button to press during emergencies, which offers access to Lively care and emergency response. A GPS locator can also help urgent response teams find you or a loved one. Best Buy Plus or Total members can save $32 on this one-button device, which brings its cost down to $48. $48 at Best Buy

Bose Bose QuietComfort II in Soapstone Save $90 Battery Life Rated Up to 6 Hours Noise Canceling Yes (ANC) Multipoint No Headphone Type Wireless Earbuds Water-Resistant Yes (IPX4 -- Splash-Proof) Bose QuietComfort II earbuds offer impeccable and reliable sound quality. Usually costing $280, Best Buy Plus or Total Members can nab these for only $190 after the current discount offer. Featuring a battery life of up to 6 hours, noise-cancellation, stereo sound, and support for Bluetooth 5.3 these earbuds are perfect for work calls, exercise and zoning out to your favorite music or podcasts. Read our Bose QuietComfort II review here. $190 at Best Buy

Samsung Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Channel Q-Series Soundbar Save $250 Home movie and TV nights are a comfortable way to spend your evening with family and friends — but they're even better when you have a reliable sound system that can truly bring this content to life. If you've been looking to upgrade your sound systems, then the Samsung HW-Q850D 7.1.2 Channel Q-Series Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and a subwoofer might be a great addition to your arsenal. Members get a discount of $250, which means you pay $850 for a multichannel system that supports Bluetooth, Wifi, and is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Bixby. Non-members still get a discount of $150 today only. $850 at Best Buy

Best Buy members have a multitude of options for laptop, tech, and appliance deals. Here's a small sample of what you can find. You don't need a membership to take part in these deals, but members get an additional discount on top of the savings listed.

This is just a small sampling of deals you can find at Best Buy's member sale, with some discounts available to non-members alike. Remember that it lasts until 9:59 p.m. PT today. You save on headphones, video games, gaming monitors and headsets, TVs kitchen appliances, and more.

In the meantime, it might be worth it to splurge on a Best Buy membership, which includes Plus and Total tiers so you can take advantage of future sales like this one.