It's Your Last Day to Save on an iPhone, Watch, iPad and More at Best Buy's Apple Sale

Apple lovers looking for new gear, get your wallets out: Best Buy has a huge sale this weekend on Apple products across its stores. You can score discounts on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and plenty more. If you've been waiting to pick something up for yourself or a gift ahead of grad season or Father's Day, you have until the end of today at 9:59 p.m. PT to score big savings on Apple gear.

While it's almost definitely a good idea to check out the Best Buy Apple sale in full for yourself, we're going to highlight a couple of the standout deals below.

First up is one of the best iPad models of recent years, the fifth-gen iPad Air. While a 2024 model was just released, the previous-gen Air still offers impressive processing speeds, an excellent 11-inch display and a thin and light design that makes it easy to tote around on the daily. Not only is it $200 off right now, but it also comes with three months free of Apple TV, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and four months of Apple Arcade. The extras here go a long way to making your first few months with it particularly enjoyable, and a good chance to test out some of the subscriptions available to you.

If you need even more power, the M2 iPad Pro is available with up to $400 off. It has similarly been replaced by a 2024 iPad Pro model, but it still provides ample processing ability and it's available in an even larger 12.9-inch size with a gorgeous mini-LED screen.

It's also worth taking a look at some of the best MacBook options, including both the M2 MacBook Air and new M3 MacBook Air at up to $150 off. Some of the discounts are exclusive to paying My Best Buy members, but anyone can score the previous-gen M2 model from $849.

Other notable deals include AirPods Pro 2 for $190, $100 off select Apple Watch models, discounted Beats headphones and $20 off the HomePod Mini.