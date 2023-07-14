It's Your Last Chance to Grab Windows 11 Pro for the All-Time Low Price of $30

When you're building a new PC from scratch, you'll need to take into account more than just the hardware. A computer's operating system is one of the most critical components -- and right now, you can grab Windows 11 Pro at a stellar price. It's the latest and greatest OS from Microsoft, and StackSocial currently has it on sale for just $30, which is the all-time lowest price we've seen and saves you $170 when compared with Microsoft's usual price of $200. This offer is set to expire tonight, July 14, so we recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This is a great bargain, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements that Microsoft has set out for the OS. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10 and Windows Update does not let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer will not be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that is provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on three computers. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. To that end, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files following your purchase, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. (You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file.) Microsoft provides three ways to access Windows 11 Pro following your purchase, so you can pick the one that will work best for your situation.