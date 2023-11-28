X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

It's Not Too Late To Save $80 on Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells for Cyber Monday

Get $80 off the excellent Bowflex SelectTech 552, or snag $300 off MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells.

screenshot-3-headshot
screenshot-3-headshot
Jessica Rendall Wellness Writer
Jessica is a writer on the Wellness team with a focus on health news. Before CNET, she worked in local journalism covering public health issues, business and music.
Expertise Medical news, pregnancy topics and health hacks that don't cost money Credentials
  • Added coconut oil to cheap coffee before keto made it cool.
See full bio
Jessica Rendall
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex/CNET

Adjustable dumbbells are a great addition to your home gym if you want to work in some strength training, but you don't have the space to store multiple sets of weights. Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are some of our favorites, and they're still $80 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $349. 

See at Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech 552s topped CNET's list of best adjustable dumbbells because they're easy to set up and use, and they look sleek, among other great features.

You can also get the MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells for $399, down $300 from their original price tag. According to CNET's Giselle Castro-Sloboda, these are especially great for doing offset exercises. 

See at MX Fitness Supply

While adjustable dumbbells are relatively pricey compared with other pieces of home gym equipment, they can make a great addition for anyone who wants to work with weights in a smaller space.

More Cyber Monday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Cyber Monday Deals by category

Cyber Monday Deals by price

Read more: Adjustable Dumbbells vs. Regular Dumbbells: Which Ones Are a Better Deal?

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.