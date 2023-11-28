It's Not Too Late To Save $80 on Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells for Cyber Monday

Adjustable dumbbells are a great addition to your home gym if you want to work in some strength training, but you don't have the space to store multiple sets of weights. Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are some of our favorites, and they're still $80 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $349.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552s topped CNET's list of best adjustable dumbbells because they're easy to set up and use, and they look sleek, among other great features.

You can also get the MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells for $399, down $300 from their original price tag. According to CNET's Giselle Castro-Sloboda, these are especially great for doing offset exercises.

While adjustable dumbbells are relatively pricey compared with other pieces of home gym equipment, they can make a great addition for anyone who wants to work with weights in a smaller space.

