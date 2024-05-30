It's Not Too Late to Get a Pair of Anker USB-C Fast Chargers for Just $13

Recently, a lot of cell phone companies' have made the decision to not include a charger with a new phone. Although this decision is good for the planet, getting a USB-C charger means an additional cost for people who don't already have one sitting around. Fortunately, there are are tons of options out there, and you don't have to go over your budget to get one -- or two -- from a big-name brand, especially with this holdover Memorial Day deal.

There is currently a special sale for Prime members on Amazon. You can get not one but two Anker 20-watt USB-C chargers for just $13. Amazon's also throwing in two USB-C cables, so you get even more for your money. You're essentially getting two sets of charges for one low price. You can choose between black and white finishes, but do note that this limited-time deal could end at any moment, especially since Memorial Day is over.

Getting just a single charger and cable at this price would be a good deal, so getting two is impressive. Each charger has a 20-watt USB-C port, which is enough for fast charging even the latest iPhones. A legacy USB-A port is also included for those who need it, which could be particularly useful for charging more than one device at a time. The two USB-C cables are both 5 feet long.

A CNET colleague of mine just bought these -- annoyingly at a higher price -- and says the chargers are well built and the included cables are perfectly fine if not particularly sturdy. While this deal doesn't require any coupons or discount codes, remember that it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Now that you're sorted at home, maybe it's time to reconsider your charging solution when you're on the road as well. Our collection of the best generator deals will ensure you're never without power, no matter where you get to.