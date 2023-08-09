iPhone 14 Owners Can Take 50% Off a New Case From Case-Mate

Smartphones are vital tools for many of us -- especially because we use our phones for far more than just texting and talking. And investing in the latest phones phones out there, like the iPhone 14 -- Apple's current flagship -- can get pretty pricey. If you want to keep your phone in top-notch condition, getting a protective case for it is a good idea. Right now CNET readers can get iPhone 14 series phone cases for 50% off when you use promo code CNET50 at checkout. This offer is available now through Sept. 30.

Whichever phone you have from the iPhone 14 series, including Plus, Pro or Pro Max models, there are a plethora of options available at Case-Mate. In terms of style and function, cases run the gamut, ranging from rugged protective cases to thin and lightweight models. And there are plenty of cases that support MagSafe as well, allowing you to wirelessly snap on MagSafe batteries from Apple to let you charge on the go without having to remove your protective case. Orders over $35 will ship for free and the company has a free 30-day return policy, along with a lifetime warranty, just in case.

For a fun, floral option, the Rifle Paper Co. Rose Garden MagSafe case has a lot to offer. The case is made from recycled materials, has antimicrobial and anti-scratch protection, is embedded with 24K gold elements and can handle drops of up to 10 feet -- all for $30 with the promo code applied. And for the most rugged adventurers, the Pelican Shield Carbon MagSafe case is a solid option. It has military-grade drop protection that can handle falls of up to 21 feet. And it's down to just $35 with this deal. You'll find a ton of other great cases as well, including this Pelican Voyager clear case with a simple aesthetic and solid protection for just $5, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Case-Mate to find the right fit for you.