iPhone 14 Not for You? Get a Refurb iPhone 12 at a Steep Discount Today Only

You don't need to spend top dollar on an iPhone 14 for a great experience.

Rear view of purple iPhone 12
It may be iPhone 14 preorder day, but you don't have to spend $800 and up in order to get your hands on a recent iPhone. If you don't need the latest and greatest model and you don't mind opting for a preowned phone, you can save a ton of cash on your next upgrade. Today only, Woot is giving you the opportunity to bag an iPhone 12 series phone from just $370

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most people. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini is available for as little as $370 with the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 starting at $90 more. The Pro Max version with its fancier camera hardware and larger display is also included in the sale from $770

All models available have been rated as "Scratch and Dent" grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means they'll exhibit visible signs of wear and tear, but all devices have been inspected and are in full working condition, with batteries functioning at a minimum of 85% capacity. Woot charges a flat-rate $6 shipping fee, but shipping is free if you sign in with your Amazon Prime account.

