Apple's Latest iPad Is Still Available at $100 Off Ahead of Cyber Monday
Don't miss your chance to grab the 10th-gen iPad for just $349 with this early Cyber Monday Apple deal.
With Cyber Monday just around the corner, now's the perfect time to think about upgrading your iPad. And if you're in the market for the entry-level model, you're in luck as you can snag the latest 10th-gen model for just $349 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 off and the lowest price we've seen.
Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming.
Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.
It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal.
Be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday Apple deals for savings on essential accessories like keyboard cases and the Apple Pencil, in addition to price cuts on Apple Watch, AirPods and more.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: Early Deals Vetted by Experts
- Best Black Friday Deals So Far: CNET's Top Early Picks
- Walmart Black Friday Deals Available Now and Coming Soon
- Apple Black Friday Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers