Apple's Latest iPad Is Still Available at $100 Off Ahead of Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday just around the corner, now's the perfect time to think about upgrading your iPad. And if you're in the market for the entry-level model, you're in luck as you can snag the latest 10th-gen model for just $349 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 off and the lowest price we've seen.

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal.

