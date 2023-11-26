X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Apple's Latest iPad Is Still Available at $100 Off Ahead of Cyber Monday

Don't miss your chance to grab the 10th-gen iPad for just $349 with this early Cyber Monday Apple deal.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
The 10th-gen Apple iPad is displayed against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

With Cyber Monday just around the corner, now's the perfect time to think about upgrading your iPad. And if you're in the market for the entry-level model, you're in luck as you can snag the latest 10th-gen model for just $349 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 off and the lowest price we've seen. 

See at Amazon

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming. 

Get the most out of Cyber Monday 2023

Black Friday isn’t the end of the deals. Cyber Monday continues many of the best holiday deals, and often includes some new sales, too. See the best Cyber Monday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Cyber Monday live blog coverage.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal. 

Be sure to check out the other Cyber Monday Apple deals for savings on essential accessories like keyboard cases and the Apple Pencil, in addition to price cuts on Apple Watch, AirPods and more.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers