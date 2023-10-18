Invest in an Indoor Camera SE From Roku and Save 50% Off an Annual Camera Subscription

When it comes to our homes, we all want to feel safe and secure -- and investing in an indoor security camera can give you some extra peace of mind, especially when you're out and want to check in. If you've been considering investing in some devices to help you monitor your home, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now when you purchase a Roku Indoor Camera SE (or a two-pack), you can snag a 50% discount on an annual camera subscription plan. This offer is available for new subscribers only.

The Roku Indoor Camera SE can help you keep an eye on things inside your home, which can be a big help when you're relying on a babysitter or when you have pets you'd like to monitor. It records 1080p HD video and has a 130-degree field of vision. It also has color night vision, a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio, an 80-decible siren, motion detection and voice compatibility with Roku Voice, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Buyers should also note that you will have to have Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and need to download the Roku Smart Home mobile app. One Indoor Camera SE will run you $27 at Roku, or you can invest in a two-pack for $50.

While you'll have the ability to live stream at any time, this camera only starts recording when it's triggered by motion or sound. Your subscription will allow you to keep your recordings stored in the cloud for 14 days. However, if you want to use continuous recording, you can do so on your own local microSD card (up to 32GB) -- though you'll have to buy that separately.

Annual subscriptions start a $40 per year per camera, but that cost will be cut in half with this offer, so for just $20, you can add a year of monitoring with your camera purchase. And the subscription comes with a lot of perks, including motion and sound alerts, smoke and CO alarm detection and zero delay between events. Note that after your first year, your subscription will automatically renew at full price until you cancel.

If you do invest in other Roku cameras, such as a video doorbell, you can score a subscription for up to 99 cameras for $100 a year. And of course your subscription will include person, package, vehicle and pet detection, ideal for doorbells and other cameras placed in and around your home.