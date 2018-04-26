Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide for $65 + free shipping

VMInnovations via eBay offers the Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide for $74.99. Coupon code "PREP4SUMMER" cuts it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. It features sprayers and six handles. Deal ends April 30.



Note: This coupon can be used twice per account.