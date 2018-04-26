Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide for $65 + free shipping

VMInnovations via eBay offers the Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Water Slide for $74.99. Coupon code "PREP4SUMMER" cuts it to $59.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. It features sprayers and six handles. Deal ends April 30.
Note: This coupon can be used twice per account.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!