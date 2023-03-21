Instant Pod's Dual Pod Plus Coffee Maker Is Down to $160 (Save $40)

Many of us start our morning off with a nice cup of coffee or a shot of espresso. If you're in the caffeine-craving camp and you want one easy device that can brew it all, check out the . This updated Instant Pod device from Instant Pot brews both single-serve pods or your own coffee grounds so you can have your java just the way you like it. Amazon has slashed the price by $40 right now, bringing it down to just $160 for a limited time. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

While fancy machines can be fun, most of us just need a basic brewer that can easily fit into your morning routine. This device allows you to make up to 12 ounces of coffee at the touch of a button. There are built-in presets for 8-, 10- and 12-ounce K-Cup coffee pods and 2-, 4-, and 6-ounce Nespresso capsules for espresso for one-touch brewing. Plus, you can adjust the brew strength if you like a bold flavor. This coffee maker also comes with its own reusable pod for brewing your ground coffee.

The machine has a 68-ounce water reservoir, as well as a removable drip tray, making it simple to brew your coffee fast or clean up if there's a spill. Note that it only fits mugs up to 7 inches tall. If you're looking for a versatile single-serve brewer at a good price, this is a solid deal.

