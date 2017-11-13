Infinity Cube for $2 + 19c s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers this Infinity Cube for $1.76 plus 19 cents for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Each cube can be rotated from any direction and angle.



Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 19-cent fee.



Update: Shipping info has been corrected.