Infinity Cube for $2 + 19c s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers this Infinity Cube for $1.76 plus 19 cents for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Each cube can be rotated from any direction and angle.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 19-cent fee.
Update: Shipping info has been corrected.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!