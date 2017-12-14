Infinity Cube Fidget for $2 + free s&h from China

LightInTheBox offers the Infinity Cube Fidget for $1.52 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention for a similar version and $2 below the lowest price we could find for a similar one elsewhere. It measures 5" x 5" x 5".
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to five weeks to arrive.
