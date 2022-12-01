Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Impulsive Holiday Gift Ideas On Sale for $25 or Less

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, there are still tons of great cheap deals that make for amazing presents.

Jared DiPane
Yes, Cyber Monday might have come and gone, but it's not officially over. A lot of different retailers, such as Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart, are still hosting a slate of deals. There are still big discounts available on home tech, games, beauty, fitness and more, and many are available for less than $25.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can still find for $25 or less. These low-price post-Cyber Monday deals are perfect for those inexpensive gifts and stocking stuffers you need for family members, friends or coworkers (hello, holiday party gift exchange games). And if your budget is a bit larger, we've also got the best deals for $50 and under. This story is updated often as deals change, so be sure to check back for the most recent sales details. Happy gifting!

Tech deals under $25

Smart home deals and sales
Chamberlain

MyQ Smart Garage Control: $20

Save $10

This smart accessory can be added to nearly any garage door made after 1993. It connects to your phone, allowing for easy control of the door from anywhere. It's down to $20, so be sure to grab one for yourself and even some family members: They'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.

$20 at Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) + Amazon Music Unlimited: $10

Save $39

Eligible Amazon accounts can nab a third-gen Echo Dot for just $1 alongside a month of Amazon Music Unlimited. That makes the total cost just $10. 

$10 at Amazon
Streaming device deals for your TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Save $25

If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote. 

$25 at Amazon
$25 at Best Buy
$25 at Target
Audio deals: Portable speakers, wireless earbuds, more
Anker

Soundcore Life P2 Mini true wireless earbuds: $20

Save $20

Anker sub-brand Soundcore offers a ton of great value audio gear and its Life P2 Mini earbuds are half their usual price right now. With Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C charging and 32 hours of playtime with the included charging case, they don't skimp on features.

$20 at Amazon
Tech accessory deals

Anker

Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C wall charger: $13

Save $5

Anker makes some of the best charging gear on the market and its super compact Nano Pro USB-C wall charger is down to a new low at Amazon right now. Be sure to clip the 25% on-page coupon for the full savings.

$13 at Amazon
Home deals under $25

iHealth

iHealth COVID-19 rapid antigen tests: $12

Save $7

At-home COVID-19 tests are a great thing to have around and the perfect time to buy them is when they're on sale. This pack comes with two easy-to-use tests that give you the results within 15 minutes.

$12 at Walmart
Method

Method foaming hand soap (3-pack): $10

Save $6

Method is known for its great-smelling hand soaps and cleaning products. Its three-pack in the waterfall scent is down to just $10 at Amazon.

$10 at Amazon
Subscription and software deals under $25: Sling TV, Adobe, more
Sam's Club

Sam's Club membership: $20

Save $30

For a limited time only, new members can save over 50% on their first year of Sam's Club membership. This unlocks all the great warehouse and online offers from Sam's Club, as well as discounted gas and more.

$20 at StackSocial

Toy deals under $25
MSCHF

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle: $20

Save $10

Looking for a fun gift to give that's outside the box and a little more fun? This puzzle is a QR code that gets scanned once it's completely put together and offers the chance to win up to $1 million from it. Most people will win $1, but that's the fun in it.

$20 at StackSocial

Fashion deals under $25

Vgogfly/CNET

Men's slouchy beanie: $17

Save $8

This slouchy beanie is fashionable and lined to keep you warm in the brisk winter air. 

$17 at Amazon
Beauty deals under $25

Duke Cannon

Duke Cannon Winter Survival Tube: $15

Save 11

Duke Cannon's Winter Survival Tube is a great gift for anyone braving the outdoors this winter. It offers hand and lip balms, plus face lotion, to repair dry, cracked skin and protect with SPF. 

$15 at Best Buy
