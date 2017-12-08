HolidayBuyer's Guide
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme for $61 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme for $61.39 with free shipping. That's $14 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. It features extendable wings, projectile launchers, a hidden Batcycle, voice changer, and punching fists.

