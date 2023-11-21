I Upgraded My Love for Loud Live Music With This Black Friday Deal

Now that it's safer to do so, I've been getting back out and seeing more live music and shows. But as much as I've loved hearing my favorite bands live, I didn't love the way my ears rang the next morning or feeling that I was potentially damaging my hearing. So, in preparation for a show earlier this year, I picked up two pairs of Loop Experience ear plugs for my wife and myself.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

I chose Loop Experiences because I liked the washable, reusable design and was lured by the promise of noise reduction without muffling incoming sound. I paid full price at the time and they've been worth every penny, but they're an even better pre-Black Friday deal at 20% off.

I've worn my Loops to see an 11-piece techno marching band and Run The Jewels, my favorite hip-hop duo of the moment. I've taken them into thumping Las Vegas nightclubs and tiny jazz clubs in New Orleans. And in every instance, they've served me well. I've been able to hear the music clearly, almost as if I wasn't wearing earplugs at all, but without the annoying ringing after the show even when standing fairly close to a speaker (or trombone). More impressively, I'm able to hear and talk to the people around me without taking the Loops out.

Loop Experience ear plugs come with four silicon tip sizes for a comfortable fit and store in a compact carrying case that slips easily into the coin pocket of my jeans and clean up much easier than foam plugs. They're small enough that most people don't even notice I'm wearing them, and yet they're easy to remove when the show's over. Loop also offers Quiet and Engage plugs that offer more or less noise reduction, respectively, but for my needs as an enjoyer of music who wants to continue to enjoy live performances for years to come, the Loop Engage hits the sweet spot.