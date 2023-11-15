I Love Discount Glasses at Zenni, and Black Friday Makes Them Even Cheaper

At the end of the year at my first job, I had a chunk of money left in my flexible spending account, so I splurged on eyeglasses with Brooks Brothers frames that easily cleared my remaining $300. Twenty years later, I bought similar frames at Zenni Optical for less than $10.

The rise of discount glasses online in the early 2000s forever changed how I purchase frames and lenses. I knew that Luxottica dominated the US market for eyeglasses, but I had no idea how much it impacted prices. Frames that looked like they'd be $100 to $200 at the optometrist's office were suddenly available for less than $20, sometimes as cheap as $6.

I've used EyeBuyDirect and Goggles4U in the past, but I keep coming back to Zenni. My reasons are simple -- I like its selection of frames the best, and the prices always seem a bit lower than its competitors. Plus, free lenses!

For the Black Friday shopping season, prices are getting even lower at Zenni. On Black Friday itself -- Nov. 24, 2023 -- Zenni is offering 25% off orders more than $80 and 30% off orders more than $135. Just use the coupon code "BF23" at checkout.

Also, an additional early Black Friday sale gives Zenni customers a break on special lenses, tints and coatings. As mentioned, Zenni includes basic lenses for free, but if you want anti-scratch or anti-glare coating or special colored tints, you can get 30% off those options until Nov. 19, 2023, by entering the coupon code "EARLYBF23" at checkout.