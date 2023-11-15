I Love Discount Glasses at Zenni, and Black Friday Makes Them Even Cheaper
I'm a big fan of affordable eyeglasses, and I like Zenni Optical the best.
At the end of the year at my first job, I had a chunk of money left in my flexible spending account, so I splurged on eyeglasses with Brooks Brothers frames that easily cleared my remaining $300. Twenty years later, I bought similar frames at Zenni Optical for less than $10.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.
Read more: Best Places to Buy Glasses Online in 2023
The rise of discount glasses online in the early 2000s forever changed how I purchase frames and lenses. I knew that Luxottica dominated the US market for eyeglasses, but I had no idea how much it impacted prices. Frames that looked like they'd be $100 to $200 at the optometrist's office were suddenly available for less than $20, sometimes as cheap as $6.
I've used EyeBuyDirect and Goggles4U in the past, but I keep coming back to Zenni. My reasons are simple -- I like its selection of frames the best, and the prices always seem a bit lower than its competitors. Plus, free lenses!
For the Black Friday shopping season, prices are getting even lower at Zenni. On Black Friday itself -- Nov. 24, 2023 -- Zenni is offering 25% off orders more than $80 and 30% off orders more than $135. Just use the coupon code "BF23" at checkout.
Also, an additional early Black Friday sale gives Zenni customers a break on special lenses, tints and coatings. As mentioned, Zenni includes basic lenses for free, but if you want anti-scratch or anti-glare coating or special colored tints, you can get 30% off those options until Nov. 19, 2023, by entering the coupon code "EARLYBF23" at checkout.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Personal Care Guides
Eye Care
Dental Care
Mental Health
Other Personal Care