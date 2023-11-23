I Have a Drawer of Expensive Knives. This 20 Buck Knife Is the One I Always Use
It's 20 bucks, it feels great to use, and I wouldn't trade it for a chef's knife costing 10 times as much.
When we got married, my wife's parents gave us a nice, expensive knife set. The knives stay sharp, feel comfortable to use and will last us the rest of our lives, I'm sure. When I'm looking to chop or cut or pare something, I'm not reaching for those big-budget knives, however. Instead, I always look for a $20 knife I've had for a decade and have given as a gift at least half a dozen times to my kids and friends when they set up house.
My go-to knife is the 6-inch version of the Victorinox Fibrox chef's knife. I'm not alone in liking it: The Victorinox chef's knife is a big favorite on the r/chefknives subreddit. It's not a high-end knife, and it can be divisive among kitchen-knife fans. But I like how it feels balanced when I'm using it, and I like how grippy the handle is. While many recommend the 8-inch version, I prefer the 6-inch blade: I can pare, chop and peel, all with one knife.
It's not perfect. The knife can feel a bit light if you are used to handling more expensive cutlery. It looks cheap, so I wouldn't pull it out to impress guests when carving the turkey at the table on Thursday. And I need to get its blade sharpened a bit more often than with the upscale knife collection. But it feels comfortable and secure to use, and for $22 -- or $44 for the 8-inch version -- I'm more than happy to have a favorite chef's knife I won't be showing off to my dinner guests.
