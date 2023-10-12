I Can't Drink Water From Any Other Cup Now That I Own a Stanley Tumbler

Trying to remember to drink water instead of coffee throughout the day is tough for me. I've tried an hourly motivational bottle, which worked for maybe three days, and I've tried using only disposable water bottles to keep count -- I know, bad for the environment. But nothing ever sticks and I'm back to chugging water at night to catch up. But I've finally found a cup that makes it easy for me to drink on the go -- the TikTok-famous Stanley tumbler.

I bought three different size Stanley tumblers from Amazon -- the 14-ounce in charcoal ($20), 30-ounce in cream ($35) and 40-ounce in orchid ($45) -- and while they aren't on discount this Prime Day, there's a clear winner. While the 40-ounce would probably be my cup of choice, I regularly have to lug around my 22-pound, energetic infant, which means I need something lighter to put my water in. That same infant is always following me around, so constantly refilling the 14-ounce bottle is also out of the question -- plus it doesn't have a handle, which is inconvenient.

That leaves the Goldilocks of the group: the 30-ounce Stanley tumbler. It's light, fits in my car's cupholder and is insulated with stainless steel, so I can use it to keep my water cold or my coffee hot. I've left my Stanley tumbler filled with ice water in my car during an 89-degree day, and it was cold when I got back to my car hours later.

The only downside I've found is that when the straw is in the cup, there's no way to make it leak-proof. So when my 9-month-old gets ahold of my cup, he spills water all over himself. The straw is removable, but I prefer to use it because it makes drinking water easier (in my opinion).