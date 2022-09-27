Hydrow's Wave Rower Is About to Get $200 More Expensive, Grab One Before the Increase

While they're not quite as popular as treadmills or exercise bikes, rowing machines are a great way to get a full-body workout in, and are an excellent pick for any home gym setup. We named the Hydrow Wave -- the more compact version of the top-rated Hydrow rower -- the best rowing machine for small spaces in 2022, and you have just a few days left to pick one up before the price jumps. On Oct. 3, Hydrow will increase the price of its Wave rower by $200, bringing the starting price up to $1,695. If you're hoping to get your hands on one for the current price of $1,495, be sure to get your order in before then.

The Hydrow Wave is a great piece of equipment for any home gym, especially when conserving space is a top priority. It allows you to target your back, core, arms, and legs, as well as work on your cardio -- all with a footprint of just 1,520 square inches. It's equipped with a 16-inch full HD touchscreen display so you can easily keep an eye on your speed, distance, time and more, or choose from over 4,000 guided workouts with a $39 monthly All-Access membership. It has many of the same features as the full-size Hydrow rower for $1,000 less, including electromagnetic drag technology so you can fine-tune your workouts. It also folds upright to help save some serious space when it's not in use, but you'll need the , which requires some drilling to install.

Hydrow also has the $1,560 , which includes a machine mat, and the $1,895 , which also adds a pair of Jaybird Vista earbuds, a heart-rate monitor, a foam roller, yoga blocks and resistance bands. Both of these packages will increase by $200 on Oct. 3 as well.