Hurry, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Is Down to a New Low Price

Just because Memorial Day is over, it doesn't mean the sales are. Samsung tablets have frequented our top tablets list on a regular basis over the years and, for a limited time, you can get a decent discount on Samsung's Galaxy S9 FE tablets. Prices are as low as $499, a $101 savings, as part of Amazon's Memorial Day sale.

Those on the hunt for a new midrange tablet might want to consider Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, making these tablets durable, and you can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage. The S9 FE standard tablet has a 10.9-inch display, while the S9 FE Plus version is a bit bigger at 12.4 inches.

You likely won't have to worry about your tablet running out of juice while you're using it, as you'll get battery life of 18 hours for the S9 FE and 20 hours for the S9 FE Plus. Both versions have an 8-megapixel camera, allowing you to take better pictures than previous models were capable of. The two versions of this tablet also come with the Galaxy Connected Experience feature, which lets you use the tablet to take calls and messages sent to your Galaxy phone.

If you're looking for a laptop instead of a tablet, take a look at our roundup of the best Memorial Day laptop deals going on right now.