Hurry, Beats Solo 4 Headphones Are at an All Time Low Price

If you've been looking to upgrade your headphones, this is the perfect time to do so. Beats headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite pieces audio tech out there. They're comfortable, durable and have a great reputation. The only downfall is that they can cost a pretty penny. Luckily for you, one of our favorite pairs is now at the lowest price we've seen yet.

For a limited time, Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are available for only $130. That's a discount of 35%, saving you $70 off a coveted pair of Beats and making this the perfect time to snag a pair.

The Beats Solo 4 headphones are equipped with improved drivers for higher-quality audio. Their UltraPlush cushions are comfortable, which makes them perfect for use during long listening sessions or calls. These headphones are designed with better Bluetooth that prevents connection drops over longer distances than its predecessors.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The 50-hour battery life on these headphones is great for long flights and full workdays. Need to make a work call or use voice control options? The Beats Solo 4 headphones have a built-in microphone. Whether your own iOS or Android devices, you'll be able to connect your headphones easily. It's also worth noting that Beats includes a 3.5mm wire for anyone who wants to use this instead of connecting via Bluetooth. The Solo 4 headphones don't include active noise cancellation, but they do passively block out noises that can decrease your focus.

This phenomenal deal is available for a limited time. Act fast to snag these Beats Solo 4 before they're gone.

If you're looking to pair your new headphones with a new laptop, check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening right now.